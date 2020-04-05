The Seven Deadly Sins Has Ended and Fans Are Plenty Emotional

The Seven Deadly Sins debuted less than a decade ago, but the end has already come for its heroes. The fantastical series closed its manga the other week with its final chapter, and fans are starting to flood the Internet with their reactions as they begin realizing there’s no new chapters on the way.

For those who do not know, The Seven Deadly Sins came to an abrupt halt not that long ago. Chapter 346 marks the series’ end, and it was published under Kodansha Comics’ magazine.

The chapter had plenty to explore given it is the final one for the series, and it gave fans hope for the future. To start, audiences learned rather quickly that Meliodas and Elizabeth have a kid in this final chapter. Tristan turns out to be seven shades of adorable, leaving fans curious whether the planned follow-ups to The Seven Deadly Sins will include him.

You can find a slew of reactions below concerning the final chapter, and it seems most fans are satisfied with the ending. A few admittedly hold grudges against the series as its final arcs were on the lackluster side. Still, the finale did its best to bring out the best parts of The Seven Deadly Sins, and readers are happy to have gotten such a farewell in the end.

Are you sad to see The Seven Deadly Sins come to an end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

See Ya Later

Man Seven Deadly Sins!!! What a way for the manga to end aaaa forever a fave pic.twitter.com/h1CG5j2zJ1 — | Nabi | (@ppangbun) April 3, 2020

Bravo

The final chapter of seven deadly sins has me in tears 😭 idk if I’m happy or upset but they ended the series perfectly! — Bill™️🇱🇷 (@The_BillCarr) March 29, 2020

A Fair Farewell

just finished reading Seven Deadly Sins, this final chapter was a great send off i love it, the spreads in it were great too



7DS is a solid 8/10 series for me, the world building is good, i love the characters, not really much to hate on for me — {𝐈𝐃𝐌} Detective Bitches (@Gh0stlyKidd) March 28, 2020

All the Cuteness

I wish we had gotten to see Lancelot and King and Diane’s kid in the final chapter of Seven Deadly Sins, but Tristan was adorable. — King Kindred (@AimingForADream) March 29, 2020

Kill It Dead

I just remembered I read the last chapter of Seven Deadly Sins this morning.

Honestly, it wasn’t a bad final chapter. I’ll give it that. Also serves as good set up for the Arthur sequel.



But holy shit, I’m glad it’s finally over. The last 1/3 of the series was just awful. — Stephen but tired (@EXStephen) March 26, 2020

C’mon Anime

Just read The Final chapter for The Seven Deadly Sins, really happy I started reading it 2 years ago, and happy to have seen how it ends, and apparently there’s going to be a sequel to it, but NOW I’m mad how bad the animation for the last season was like HOLY — SammE (@IM4SONIC) March 25, 2020

A Journey’s End