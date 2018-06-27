‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky’ Releases New Trailer

It has been a bit since U.S. fans got an update on The Seven Deadly Sins, but the anime is alive and well abroad. Over in Japan, the series is about to wrap its second season, and that’s not all. A movie is heading for the franchise, and a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins project can be found now.

Over on Twitter, the anime dropped a brand-new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. So, you can check out Meliodas and the gang below.

As you can see, the trailer is a colorful one showing off some rather familiar faces. Not only is Meliodas highlighted in the film, but Elizabeth can be found front and center. The Sins are also wrapped into this trailer, but the film has kept a tight lid on whether Escanor will show his sunny self at some point.

New CM for the anime film, “Nanatsu no Taizai the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky,” featuring the theme song by Nogizaka46. It will open in Japanese theaters August 18th https://t.co/McvOGZsZfBhttps://t.co/5ObbIMQLMz pic.twitter.com/EEQJ9meEbU — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) June 25, 2018

Of course, the trailer also shows the film’s brand-new characters. The feature is slated to follow a race of winged humans who live in the Sky Temple above Earth. The Seven Deadly Sins will find themselves mingling with the mysterious folk, but things will get out of hand when an organization called the Six Black Knights decide to upturn the Winged Ones’ homeland.

Want to know a bit more about the movie debut? You can check out the film’s translated synopsis below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.“

