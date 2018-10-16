‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 2 Is Now Streaming On Netflix

It has been a long-time coming, but The Seven Deadly Sins is ready for its next big outing. Thanks to Netflix, the anime’s new season is up and ready to stream on a device near you.

Just, make sure you’ve set aside plenty of time to binge the second season. It is a long one, after all.

Today, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments went live on Netflix. All of the season’s 24 episodes are now available, and fans will have plenty of audio options. At this time, the show can be watched with English subtitles if you prefer Japanese audio, but there are also various dub options available.

The long-awaited new season follows up as the franchise’s second installment following a brief OVA series. Season one kicked off The Seven Deadly Sins back in October 2014 with A-1 Pictures at the helm. Its second season debuted in Japan earlier this January, and it wrapped in June. This fall, The Seven Deadly Sins even ushered in its first feature film, and October has finally brought the anime’s latest season to fans internationally.

For those curious about this new season, it will have enough action to keep fans happy. The season follows Meliodas and the Deadly Sins as they undertake a new mission to keep the Liones Kingdom safe. In the wake of season one, a select group of powerful demons have resurfaced from their prison, and the Ten Commandments are out for blood. It falls to the Deadly Sins to stop them, but the task is much easier said than done with Escanor still missing in action.

So, do plan to check out this series now that it is up?

The Seven Deadly Sins — or, Nanatsu no Taizai — began in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. The series has had a meteoric rise to international success, with 32 volumes published by Kodansha, 28 of which have already been printed in English. Later this month, the 33rd tankobon volume will ship in Japan, while the chapters are updated digitally in English every week on Crunchyroll.

The series has also grown even more in recent years since it finally made its way into anime. A 24-episode adaptation aired in 2014 and 2015, and was then picked up by Netflix. The streaming giant now has both English and Japanese versions of the show available, along with a four-episode original TV special titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War.