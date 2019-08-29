The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 Brings in UVERworld to Perform Opening

The third season of Netflix’s popular anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins, is shaping up for its upcoming release, having just managed to secure the band UVERworld in creating an all new opening for the next installment of Elizabeth and the Seven Sins. Netflix has put a lot of effort this year into licensing new anime to introduce to its viewers, even going so far as to creating a documentary that explored the medium in Enter The Anime, so its no wonder that the streaming series would be rolling out the red carpet for one of its biggest originals when it comes the medium.

Anime News Network released the news via their Official Twitter Account, that the new opening theme song will be debuting from the band UVERworld for a prospective release for this fall, 2019:

#News UVERworld Perform New Seven Deadly Sins TV #Anime‘s Opening Theme Song • Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin premieres in fall https://t.co/1bbE9ylYtk — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 23, 2019

While still aiming for a third season release, with fans of the franchise anticipating continuing the story of the renegade knights, enthusiasts of the season have also been a tad antsy regarding the upcoming installments thanks in part to some rumors swirling around what anime studio will be used for the production itself. The season itself is moving closer to the franchise’s conclusion and is promising to release around forty episodes to fans of the series that takes a page from the old Western, The Magnificent Seven, and of course The Seven Samurai.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods may have a new animation studio at the helm but the voice acting cast that brought these characters to life in the prior two seasons will be returning this fall as well to offer fans an air of familiarity.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.