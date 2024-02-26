The Simpsons Takes on Mario Kart in Newest Episode

The Simpsons took on Mario Kart with a fun new parody in the newest episode of the series! The Simpsons has finally returned this year with the second half of Season 35 now airing its midseason run as part of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings, and the newest episode shed some new light on Homer and Lisa's relationship once more. Taking Homer's reckless driving to new extremes, this ended up giving Lisa some major anxiety she has had trouble dealing with. But Lisa was able to reach a new breakthrough with some reckless driving of her own.

As part of some immersion therapy to get over her anxiety with Homer's wild driving, Lisa figures out that she has a skill in driving go-karts and ends up competing in the official kids' kart racing circuit. The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 12 then sees Homer dealing with the guilt of pushing Lisa into her own kind of reckless driving with his actions, and it leads to a nightmare that sees him literally driving her off of Rainbow Road in a hilarious and wild take on Mario Kart (complete with non-trademarked versions of Nintendo characters of course).

Mario Kart reference from tonight's new episode of The Simpsons, "Lisa Gets an F1". pic.twitter.com/fagfFUL5YR — VideoGameArt&Tidbits (@VGArtAndTidbits) February 26, 2024

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 35

If you wanted to check out the newest episode of The Simpsons for yourself, Season 35 of the series is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings and you can find the episodes streaming with Hulu the day after. There are currently 12 episodes for the new season to check out, and the first 34 seasons of the series are now streaming with Disney+ if you wanted to go through the back catalog too. The long running animated series is described as such:

