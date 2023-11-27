The Simpsons Season 35 2024 Return Date Announced

The Simpsons is going to take a break with Season 35 in just a few more weeks, and FOX has announced when the series will be returning for new episodes in 2024! The Simpsons has been working its way through its milestone 35th season since earlier this Fall, and with it fans have seen some big waves strike up among fans through the episodes. But while there are a few more episodes coming down the pipeline before the year comes to an end, there will be an extended break before The Simpsons returns for new episodes next year for its final scheduled episodes.

FOX has announced their upcoming slate of TV shows for the Spring and Midseason 2024 schedules, and with has revealed that The Simpsons Season 35 will be returning for its new episodes beginning on Sunday, February 18th at 8:00PM EST. The series will be leaving the Animation Domination block for the first few weeks of the new year for the upcoming premiere of the Jon Hamm led Grimsburg before returning in February with the final half of its latest season.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 35

FOX's schedule for the first few weeks of 2024 reveal that Grimsburg will have its special premiere episode on Sunday, January 7th alongside a returning The Great North Season 4. The Animation Domination block will then be shifted a bit to feature new episodes of Next Level Chef before bringing back the block in full with new episodes of The Simpsons, Krapopolis, The Great North and Grimsburg on February 18th. So fans hoping to see more new episodes of their animated favorites will have to wait a bit for it all to kick in,

The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST, and will continue to air new episodes for a few more weeks before it takes a break. If you missed the episodes during their premiere, you can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu. If you wanted to go back and actually rewatch The Simpsons' many seasons (or watch for the first time), you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+.

