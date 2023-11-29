The Simpsons: Marvel's Karen Gillan Joins in Surprising Role

The Simpsons Season 35 is gearing up for the premiere of its next new episode, and Karen Gillan has announced that she has joined the long running animated series in a surprising new role! Gillan has taken over screens all over the world thanks to her stint as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy and the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and now she's going to be making the jump to animation with the next episode of The Simpsons. As the series has been shaking things up quite a bit with its new episodes so far, it seems Groundskeeper Willie's life is going through a shake up next.

Karen Gillan took to Instagram that she would be joining The Simpsons with the next episode of the season airing later this weekend stating, "I can finally announce the role I was born to play. That's right folks, I'm Groundskeeper Willie's new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons. SO honoured to join this legendary show!!!! Episode airs this weekend!" Giving fans a preview of what her character will look like in the upcoming episode, you can check it out below:

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 8

The Simpsons Season 35 Episode 8 is titled "AE Bonny Romance," and will be airing as part of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sunday, December 3rd at 8:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "When Groundskeeper Willie is kidnapped to Scotland, Bart and the Simpsons follow, only to be faced with Homer's worst nightmare." This will be one of the final two episodes airing this year before the season returns with the rest of its episodes in February 2024.

The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST, and if you missed the episodes during their premiere, you can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu. If you wanted to go back and actually rewatch The Simpsons' many seasons (or watch for the first time), you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+.

