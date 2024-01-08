The Simpsons Wins Best Animated Series at the Emmy Awards

The Simpsons has nabbed itself yet another Emmy Award with its win for Outstanding Animated Program at the 75th Emmy Awards this year! Animation has been stronger than ever in the last few years, and that's included one of the longest running animated sitcoms of all time as well. The Simpsons Season 34 has been regarded as one of the best in the show's run in quite some time, and that's made it quite the difficult to follow up for Season 35 now airing this year. But all that effort has been paid off with a big win at the Emmy Awards!

The Simpsons was nominated in a pretty competitive category for Outstanding Animated Program this year alongside the likes of Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Bob's Burgers, and Entergalactic, but The Simpsons ultimately took the win for "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" which featured parodies of The Babadook, Death Note, and a take on Westworld that was a nostalgic blast to the past for long time fans of the series. It was a well earned win for sure.

The Simpsons Wins Best Animated Series Emmy

The nominees for Outstanding Animated Program at the 75th Emmy Awards were as follows:

The Simpsons – "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII"

Bob's Burgers – "The Plight Before Christmas"

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal – "Shadow of Fate"

Rick and Morty – "Night Family"

This win marks the 12th win in the category for The Simpsons across 32 in the category nominations over the years, and over 30 plus Emmy wins for the series overall. If you wanted to check out The Simpsons for yourself, Season 35 of the series is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings (and are available the next day on Hulu). The first 34 seasons of the series are now streaming with Disney+ if you wanted to go through the back catalog too. The long running animated series is described as such:

"This beloved animated comedy tells the story of the Simpson family and the residents of the typical American town of Springfield. Homer Simpson works at the local nuclear plant, and does his best to lead his family, but often finds that they are leading him. Living with Homer at 742 Evergreen Terrace is loving, blue-haired matriarch Marge, troublemaking son Bart, overachieving daughter Lisa and pacifier-sucking baby Maggie."

How do you feel about The Simpsons winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!