The Simpsons Goes Full Primal in Newest Episode

The Simpsons really took a cue from Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal with the newest episode of the series! The long running animated sitcom is currently in the midst of Season 35 of its run, and fans might have noticed how recent seasons have seen the show take slight detours from the norm to experiment with different art styles and ideas. It's resulted in some pretty standout episodes over the last few years especially, and the latest episode is no different as it takes a classic Marge idea to a prehistoric new level thanks to Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal series on Adult Swim.

The Simpsons Season 35 episode, "Clan of the Cave Mom," sees Marge getting into a feud with Luann Van Houten when Milhouse's mother argues with Marge about how much of a bad influence Bart is on her son. Marge then gets defensive and starts fighting back in the ways she can, and this story is told in between a cooly depicted prehistoric version of Marge and the rest of the family surviving a wolf attack in ancient times. Inspired by Primal, it's a great makeover from The Simpsons for sure.

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 35

It's pretty neat to see these two series cross into one another like this as they often competed against one another for Best Animated Series at the Emmys, but it goes to show that The Simpsons is willing to still try new ideas after all this time. It takes a classic Marge and Bart idea and brings them to a new level with this admittedly brutal and violent take on the family through the "primal" side stories.

If you wanted to check out the newest episodes, you can find all 13 currently available episodes of The Simpsons Season 35 now streaming with Hulu with new episodes premiering with FOX on Sunday evenings. They tease "Clan of the Cave Mom" as such, "Marge and Luann disagree on a parenting issue." The first 34 seasons of the series are now streaming with Disney+ if you wanted to go through the entire back catalog of episodes as well.

