The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Shares New Message From Sideshow Bob

The Simpsons' next Treehouse of Horror has a first look for horror fans for the next annual anthology event.

It wouldn't be the spooky season if The Simpsons didn't take the opportunity to release one of their patented Treehouse of Horror installments right around Halloween. While the thirty-fifth installment of the horror anthology won't be arriving prior to October 31st, that isn't stopping Homers, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie from getting creepy to get into the spirit of the season. Now, a new message from series villain Sideshow Bob has arrived online to give fans a deeper look into the long-running Halloween event when it comes to Springfield's top family.

One of the big new segments set to be a part of the upcoming Treehouse of Horror is a parody of Silence of the Lambs, in which an adult Lisa Simpsons takes on the role of Jodie Foster, aka Clarice Starling, and Sideshow Bob clearly takes on the part of Hannibal Lecter. To prep fans for the Halloween anthology, Sideshow Bob has released a special message for fans.

"Dear Venerated Television Critics,

I wish to begin by pleading for your forgiveness. It's that time of year again, when another installment of Treehouse of Horror is foisted upon you by the uncultured ignorami behind 'The Simpsons.' The XXXIVth time, to be precise.

And so, if you would deign to briefly lower yourself, you will bear witness to three tales of alleged terror and purported suspense, about the perils of a dangerous new technology, a catastrophic global pandemic, and a grisly murder-mystery that marks the return of my oversized shoes to the Simpsons stage. But be kind, fair scribes, when appraising my board-treadery. Understand I did the best I could with the material I was given.

Enjoy, and you're welcome.

Robert Underdunk Terwilliger Jr., PhD – SIDESHOW BOB

P.S. DIE BART DIE"

If you wanted to learn more about the next installment of The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror, here's how the legendary animated series describes the installment that will parody Silence of The Lambs, NFTs, and cloning, "Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs."

What has been your favorite Treehouse of Horror episode to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Springfield.