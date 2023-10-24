The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Release Date Confirmed

The Simpsons has confirmed the release date for its next major Halloween episode special, Treehouse of Horror XXXIV! The Simpsons has kicked off its run this Fall on FOX with the milestone Season 35 of the series, and each episode has been bringing fans closer to the highly anticipated Halloween episode we have gotten each season so far. The Simpsons has been getting fans ready for the new special by detailing the kinds of shorts fans will get to see this year, but like many of the years (becoming a joke in the series itself) is that it won’t be premiering until after Halloween.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will be making its premiere with FOX on Sunday, November 5th at 8:00PM EST as part of FOX’s Animation Domination block. The latest slate of shorts include a take on NFTs, Silence of the Lambs, and a wild new kind of Homer clone. You can check out the poster for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV below along with FOX’s confirmation of the release date (which, once again, will come after the Halloween holiday weekend).

It's the most frightful time of the year. Treehouse of Horror XXXIV arrives November 5 on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/4oPYHae8nH — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 24, 2023

What to Know for Treehouse of Horror 34

Premiering on Sunday, November 5th with FOX (and streaming on Hulu the day after), The Simpsons teases Treehouse of Horror XXXIV as such “Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.” The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST, and fans can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu too along with the upcoming Halloween special.

If you wanted to rewatch The Simpsons‘ many seasons, you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+. For the Halloween holiday, the Treehouse of Horror specials have been collected into one place so fans can comb through and check out all 33 previous specials before it premieres. There are also the special episodes to check out such as “Halloween of Horror,” “Thanksgiving of Horror” and “Not IT” that aren’t a part of the Treehouse of Horror line up.

Are you excited for Treehouse of Horror 34’s premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!