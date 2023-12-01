The Suicide Squad Isekai Casts Its Joker

The Suicide Squad Isekai revealed a brand new trailer, assembling the DC Comics team that will find themselves struggling in a magical world. While the group consists of the likes of Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Clayface, Deadshot, and King Shark, there's a wild card in the deck who just so happens to be a Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime has been featured in the promotional material and the anime has revealed who will be voicing the role of the Joker.

As fans of the Joker see, The Suicide Squad Isekai is giving us a very new take on the Harlequin of Hate. From the material we've seen so far, it doesn't appear as though the Joker is featured in the fantasy world that Harley Quinn and company are fighting in. However, the latest trailer sees the Clown Prince of Crime talking about the fantasy world, leaving anime fans to wonder what his role will be in the face of the Suicide Squad's first anime mission.

Who Will Be The Joker?

The Joker in The Suicide Squad Isekai will be voiced by Yuichiro Umehara. Yuichiro has quite the resume when it comes to the anime world, including parts in series such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Mashle: Magic And Muscles, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Goblin Slayer, Demon Slayer, and Classroom of The Elite to name a few. At present, the upcoming anime series has yet to reveal any English Dub cast, though it seems unlikely that Mark Hamill will return to the role of the Joker. Recently, Hamill stated that he had retired from the role.

If you want to know more about Suicide Squad Isekai, Warner Bros described the upcoming anime project as such, "DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means 'another world', which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime."

What do you think the Joker's role will be in The Suicide Squad Isekai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Suicide Squad.