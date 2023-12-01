Suicide Squad Isekai Releases New Trailer

DC Comics is getting into the anime game with Suicide Squad Isekai. Teaming up with Wit Studio, the production house responsible for the likes of Ranking of Kings, Spy x Family, and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, DC's biggest band of misfits is tackling a new mission that has them exploring another world. On top of a new trailer, new information has arrived that fleshes out the full roster of this iteration of the Squad and the voice actors that will be bringing them to life.

The roster for this version of the Suicide Squad will include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, Clayface, and Peacemaker, led by Amanda Waller once again. Harley Quinn will be voiced by Anna Nagase (Summer Time Rendering), Deadshot will be voiced by Reigo Yamaguchi (Emininence in Shadow), Peacemaker will be voiced by Takehito Koyasu (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure), Clayface will be voiced by Jun Fukuyama (Blue Exorcist), and King Shark will be voiced by Subaru Kimura (Jujutsu Kaisen). While not a part of the team directly it seems, that anime will have the Joker play a role, who is set to be voiced by Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer).

The Suicide Squad Are Isekai-Bound

The trailer not only gives anime fans a closer look at the Suicide Squad's first Isekai adventure but also confirms that the series will arrive next year. From the trailer, it seems that the Squad has a limited amount of time in this new fantasy world thanks to the bombs placed in their skulls prepping to detonate.

If you want to know more about Suicide Squad Isekai, Warner Bros described the upcoming anime project as such, "DC's Harley Quinn, the Joker, and The Suicide Squad rampage onto the stage of ISEKAI* in the new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio, Suicide Squad ISEKAI. The most maddening worlds collide in an epic and violent fantasy with the strongest line-up of anime creators! *ISEKAI means 'another world', which is now one of the most popular genres for Japanese anime."

What other DC heroes and villains do you want to see get their own anime series? Do you think that the Suicide Squad will fit in well in the genre known as Isekai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Squad.