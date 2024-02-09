Suicide Squad Isekai Unveils Original Characters

The Suicide Squad Isekai is set to bring the likes of Harley Quinn, The Joker, Peacemaker, Deadshot, King Shark, and Clayface to the anime world, but they won't be alone. Recently, the series revealed that Rick Flag and Katana will also be a part of the anime adaptation. On top of these classic DC characters, the series has revealed new figures that appear to be a part of the Isekai world that the Squad finds themselves attempting to survive.

While the new collaboration from Warner Bros and Wit Studio has yet to reveal a release date, the series has confirmed that it will arrive at some point in 2024. Unlike the recent video game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Harley and the gang won't find themselves fighting superheroes but rather, trapped in an "Isekai" world. Few details have been revealed as to what this world contains, though the anime adaptation has given fans a first look at some of the characters from this magical locale.

The Suicide Squad Isekai's Original Characters

The new characters include Fione voiced by Reina Ueda (Demon Slayer), Aldora voiced by Mamiko Noto (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury), and Cecil voiced by Jun Fukushima (Konosuba – God's Blessing On This Wonderful World). The Suicide Squad Isekai has quite the colorful cast and it will be interesting to see how these new characters enter the lives of the DC villains.

(Photo: Warner Bros & Wit)

(Photo: Warner Bros & Wit)

(Photo: Warner Bros & Wit)

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai, here's an official description for the anime adaptation that unites some of DC Comics' biggest antagonists, "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

Via Press Release