Suicide Squad Isekai Reveals More Members of The Anime Squad

Hot on the heels of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, DC Comics' biggest supervillain team is set to take a crack at the world of anime with the Suicide Squad Isekai. While the lead-up to the new anime series confirmed that the likes of Harley Quinn, Clayface, Deadshot, King Shark, and Peacemaker will be a part of the team, a new info drop has confirmed that these villains won't be alone. A release date has yet to be revealed for the new anime collab from Warner Bros and Wit, but the series remains highly anticipated.

The Isekai genre will routinely follow a mundane, underpowered protagonist finding themselves dropped into a magical locale, sometimes receiving major superpowers as a result. While Harley and the gang don't appear to be receiving any power-ups thanks to arriving in a supernatural environment, their weaponry, powers, and off-brand personalities might be all they need to succeed.

The Suicide Squad Grows

In new character designs, Warner Bros and Wit Studio have given fans a closer look at Amanda Waller, the government employee who is responsible for assembling Task Force X. Alongside Waller, the anime adaptation has given fans a new look at Rick Flag and Katana who will also be a part of the series arriving later this year.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai, here's an official description for the anime adaptation that unites some of DC Comics' biggest antagonists, "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

Which DC villains are you hoping to see make an appearance in the Suicide Squad's first anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Squad.

