Suicide Squad Isekai Hypes Anime Japan 2024 Plans

The Suicide Squad will be making jump from DC Comics' universe to anime later this year, and the team behind Suicide Squad Isekai is hyping up some big plans for Anime Japan 2024 later this year! Suicide Squad Isekai is a new project teaming up Warner Bros. Japan, WIT Studio, and DC Comics that will place DC's popular group of villains forced to turn good into a whole new kind of world. Taking on many of the tropes of Isekai anime overall, this looks to be a fun new vision of what Isekai anime can truly be when it hits later this year.

Suicide Squad Isekai won't be premiering in full until much later this year, but Warner Bros. Japan previously teased that they would be revealing even more from the new anime during a panel at Anime Japan 2024 this March. With the newest update for the anime sharing even more of the extended cast of characters, Suicide Squad Isekai has shared more details about its upcoming Anime Japan 2024 panel on March 23rd that will feature a new trailer, visuals, members of the cast and more.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Suicide Squad Isekai Release Date

Suicide Squad Isekai will premiering some time later this year, but has yet to confirm a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Their panel at Anime Japan 2024 will be taking place on March 23rd at 9:15AM (JST) and features members of the voice cast such as Anna Nagase (Harley Quinn), Yuichirou Umehara (the Joker), Reigo Yamaguchi (Deadshot), Jun Fukuyama (Clayface), Taku Yashiro (Rick Flag), Kujira (Amanda Waller), and Reina Ueda (Fione).

Eri Osada will be directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be providing drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan. The opening theme is titled "Another World" as performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, but the ending theme details have yet to be revealed.

What are you hoping to see from Suicide Squad Isekai at Anime Japan 2024 later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!