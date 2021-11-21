The Venture Bros Movie Shares Voice Recording Update

According a new update, voice recording has now begun for the new The Venture Bros movie! While fans had been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the eighth season of the series, it was surprisingly revealed that Adult Swim had cancelled the series before fans ever got a chance to see what came next. Adult Swim then surprised fans once more when it was soon revealed that The Venture Bros. was planned for a special movie comeback alongside the likes of other series such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and more.

Jackson Publick, co-creator and writer of The Venture Bros., recently shared an update on the new project’s progress with fans with the first look at the new special’s script. But it seems that progress on the project is moving even faster than expected as voice recording for the project has begun as well as co-creator Doc Hammer took to his Instagram page to reveal he’s begun recording for the new special, “SPOILER ALERT: I’m recording Shoreleave! So, simple deduction leads the sagacious minded to the conclusion: “I guess Shoreleave is in the Venture special. Joy!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Adult Swim had initially announced that The Venture Bros. would be returning with a new movie, both Publick and Hammer are referring to the project as a “special.” This has yet to be revealed whether or not the two creators are potentially referring to another project, but either way, it’s a clear indication that the full release of The Venture Bros‘ return won’t be that much longer than now. But unfortunately, there has yet to be a release window or date revealed for the new special just yet.

When this new special does debut, it’ll first launch on Blu-ray, DVD and TVOD for 90 days before coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max. Adult Swim currently describes the new The Venture Bros. project as such, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.”

Are you excited to see The Venture Bros coming back from the brink of cancellation soon? What are you hoping to see in the new special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!