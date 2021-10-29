Venture Bros Creator Shares Update on New Movie/Special





The Venture Bros is one of the biggest original series introduced on Adult Swim, created by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, so it was no surprise that viewers of the Cartoon Network block were disheartened when it was announced that the series wouldn’t be returning following the finale of its seventh season. It seems however that creator Jackson Publick has taken the opportunity to let fans know that the return of Dean and Hank is on the way, as the creator gives fans a major update as to the progress for an upcoming project that is slated to hit HBO Max.

The seventh season of the Adult Swim series came to a close by splitting the brothers Venture, with Hank coming to realize that if he was going to become an adult, then he would need to leave his family behind. With the last season giving fans some major revelations when it came not only to the Venture clan but also to the Monarch and several other long-running characters, there were still plenty of unanswered questions from the series that fans are hoping will be answered in the upcoming movie/continuation of the beloved series.

Jackson Publick, the creator and writer of The Venture Bros, shared a page from a script titled “The Long-Form Special,” leaving fans to wonder if this is the already confirmed movie that will land on HBO Max, or if this is perhaps a new project that will return to the world of Hank, Dean, Dr. Venture, Brock, and countless other beloved characters:

https://twitter.com/jacksonpublick/status/1454140528329564160?s=20

Alongside the upcoming movie featuring The Venture Bros, HBO Max has also confirmed that both Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse will be making a comeback with movies of their own. The Venture Bros first began as a part of Cartoon Network’s programming block in 2004, with fans having to wait for quite some time in-between seasons, so many are crossing their fingers that they won’t be waiting so long to once again return to the beloved franchise that takes the opportunity to mock far more than Johnny Quest.

Are you hyped for the return of The Venture Bros? What questions do you want to be answered in the upcoming project?