The Venture Bros. Movie Releases First Synopsis

Adult Swim has revealed the first synopsis for the upcoming new movie based on The Venture Bros.! Fans of the original Adult Swim animated series had been accustomed to long waits in between seasons of the series, and the longest had been the wait for a potential eighth season. But rather than get news that the eighth season of the series was moving along as expected, it was revealed through statements from the creators and Adult Swim that The Venture Bros. had been cancelled before the eighth season could ever fully move into production.

Rather than this be the end of the series, however, rumors started to pick up that The Venture Bros. could continue with a revival of some sort on the HBO Max streaming service. These reports turned out to be a little right, and a little wrong, as Adult Swim has officially announced The Venture Bros. will be returning with a new feature film release presumably picking up after the seventh season of the series.

Along with announcements for new movies for Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros. is getting a new movie! There's no concrete release window or date as of this writing, but these new movies have been confirmed to launch around the world on Blu-ray, DVD, and TVOD for 90 days before becoming available on HBO Max and Adult Swim itself.

Together with the announcement that a new movie was on the way, Adult Swim also shared the first synopsis for The Venture Bros. movie to give fans some idea as to what to expect with this big return, "Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer."

