The Venture Bros Star Confirms New Special Serves as Series Finale

One of the stars of The Venture Bros. confirmed that the upcoming feature length special will serve as a series finale! The Venture Bros was one of the longest running animated series with Adult Swim, but unlike its 15 minute counterparts that release a new season every two years or so, the series had been released at an unsteady clip over the course of the last 17 years. In fact, while working on the eighth season for Adult Swim, it was announced that The Venture Bros would be cancelled before a final season could see the light of day. That is until now

It was far from the end, however, as Adult Swim announced a series of new movies based on their animated projects, and The Venture Bros was one of those coming back for a new movie. It’s being touted as a feature length special, and James Urbaniak, the voice of Dr. Rusty Venture in the animated series, took to Twitter to update fans on his part of the final recording process for the franchise and confirmed this new special will act as the official series finale:

https://twitter.com/JamesUrbaniak/status/1469457672202194945?s=20

“In the booth skyping with [series co-creator Jackson Publick] as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it’s been,” Urbaniak stated. It’s a bittersweet moment for fans who might have wanted more from the franchise beyond this new special, but at the same time, it’s also the closure that fans almost didn’t get to have should Adult Swim have followed through completely with their previous cancellation for the franchise.

There is no release window or date set for this new special just yet (but it seems production is moving along), but when this new special does debut, it’ll first launch on Blu-ray, DVD and TVOD for 90 days before coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max. Adult Swim currently describes the new The Venture Bros. project as such, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer.”

