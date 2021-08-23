The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf - What to Know About the Spin Off

✖

The Witcher is one of the biggest original series at Netflix, and its reach is expanding by the week. As more fans are brought into its fold, the show's fandom gains more power and influence with Netflix. This is why the company has plenty of projects in store for The Witcher, and its latest has gone live at last.

For those who don't know, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has gone live, and the anime marks a first for the franchise. It is the first spin-off to go live at Netflix as the mainline series gets its second season ready. Of course, this means fans are eager to see what this prequel is all about, so this is what you need to know about the series.

Before Nightmare of the Wolf debuts on August 23, dive into the world of The Witcher see how this film fits into the Continent's timeline. 🐺@netflixgeeked Let the map be your guide: https://t.co/qfzmedZzg5 pic.twitter.com/u0bZ3gtfOp — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 21, 2021

The Witcher's prequel is set many years before the likes of Geralt were even born, but some of our top heroes do appear. In fact, the show's lead is Vesemir, and he will be familiar given his ties to Geralt. The Witcher is not only a mentor to the younger hero, but he is also a father figure to the man. So if you want to know more about Vesemir, your chance has come.

As for the details, Theo James has been brought in to voice Vesemir, and a slew of other cast members are joining James. Lara Pulver voices Tetra, Graham McTavish oversees Deglan, and Mary McDonnell plays Lady Zerbst to start. Produced by Witcher mastermind Lauren Hissrich, this anime is considered canon to the universe, and it details the early history of Witchers.

If you want to catch this prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is streaming on Netflix now. The Witcher season one is also available to stream, and season two is expected to debut on December 17 with eight episodes.

What do you think about TThe Witcher's new spin off? Will you be watching? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.