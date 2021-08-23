The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Is Out Now: Watch

✖

The Witcher has become a flagship title for Netflix, and the series has plans to expand its domain. With the main series moving in on season two, The Witcher has other projects in the works from film to merchandise and more. And now, fans can check out one of them as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is now streaming.

Yes, you heard that right! The Witcher's anime is in business, and it promises to slap hard for fans of the fantasy series. For those who don't know, the anime film went live on Netflix today at last, so you can watch it globally as long as you are subscribed.

(Photo: Netflix)

If you are unaware of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the anime serves as a prequel to the live-action series starring Henry Cavill. This new title focuses on Vesemir as the old Witcher served as Geralt's mentor and father figure in the mainline series. Netflix uses this new show to explore Vesemir's past and his journey to becoming a top-tier Witcher.

If you need more info on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, you can find it below. The show has an official synopsis which you can read up on for additional details: "Escaping from poverty to become a Witcher, Vesemir slays monsters for coin and glory, but when a new menace rises, he must face the demons of his past."

As for ComicBook.com, we aren't selling out love for this anime short. Our site's resident Witcher expert, Matthew Aguilar, made that much clear with his glowing review of the prequel. "The Witcher franchise is growing by leaps and bounds, and after a long wait, fans can finally see the latest addition to the canon in Netflix's new anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf brings Geralt's mentor Vesemir into the spotlight, giving fans a look at the fan-favorite Witcher in his prime and shedding new light on foundational events in the Witcher mythology that were still a bit shrouded in mystery. The result is a thrilling ride through Witcher history full of style, pulse-pounding action, and often brutal choices that no Witcher fan dare miss, and I couldn't recommend it more," he writes.

"If you've been wondering what The Witcher is all about, this is a lovely introduction to the world of Sapkowski's novels or the live-action series. If you're already a fan of The Witcher, this is an absolute must-watch, and I'm going to need more Vesemir in my life ASAP."

Will you be checking out this new installment of The Witcher this week? Or do you have some other shows to finish first?