The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals New Trailer

Today Netflix decided to bless us with a brand new trailer for the anticipated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime film, and if you weren't hyped for it before, prepare for that to change immediately. The new trailer begins with Vesemir's narration, who can be seen reading a letter about Witchers. Vesemir says "Witchers are rogues without virtue. True diabolical creatures fit only for killing. There is no place amidst honest men for them." This letter might be from the people who live near Kaer Morhen, who end up assaulting the keep and destroying the Witcher School's ability to create new Witchers, which we might even get a tease of earlier in the trailer.

We also see Vesemir in action against a horde of monsters. and the action looks slick, and later we see him leaping and slashing with a tonic activated as well. He talks about the brand of Witchers and says "fear and ignorance are good business." The trailer then closes out with a battle against a massive creature and an unknown foe, with Vesemir teaming up with Tetra, who asks if they are friends of his.

"Friend of a friend" Vesemir says before leaping into battle, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

While Geralt is more reserved and gruff, Vesemir is charismatic and even a bit cocky, and it's amazing to see the Witcher in his prime. We will also meet Deglan, who claimed Vesemir through the Law of Surprise, and see how the fall of Kaer Morhen affected Vesemir and changed him into the mentor we all know and love.

Nightmare of the Wolf is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher Showrunner and Executive Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han who is also directing.

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hits Netflix on August 23rd.

What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!