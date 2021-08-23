The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals New Preview Clip

✖

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf dropped a new preview clip ahead of the new anime film's premiere on Netflix! The Witcher was such a successful debut for Netflix that they are expanding its world with a huge new wave of projects that includes an upcoming anime feature film animated by the same studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, DOTA: Dragon's Blood and more, Studio MIR. This new movie will be taking place before the events of the original series and follows a different Witcher, Vesemir, but now we've gotten a look at another one in the mix.

While the new film has been touted to follow Vesemir's story, the newest preview clip makes it all the more intriguing as it showcases another Witcher, Deglan, as he performs some kind of mystical art to lure out the newest monstrous target. But seeing how far this clip goes in delivering the dark world seen in the original, it's certainly a cool tease of what's to come! You can check out the newest preview clip from Netflix below:

"To slay a beast, you first got to understand it, study it, find its weakness." here's a sneak peek at THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF, coming to Netflix on August 23 pic.twitter.com/0EBuqMtCC2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 20, 2021

Directed by Kwang Il Han for Studio MIR (the animation studio behind Voltron: Legendary Defender, and most recently DOTA: Dragon's Blood), The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf debuts August 23rd on Netflix. Featuring a script from Beau DeMayo (who also serves as producer), the cast for the series includes the likes of Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst.

The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serves as co-producer for the film as well, and Netflix officially describes The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as such, "The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past…"

