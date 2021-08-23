Watch: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals New Trailer

Anticipation is high for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and in just a few weeks we'll finally get to watch Vesemir's early adventures. To get fans hyped for the impending release Netflix has released a brand new trailer for Nightmare of the Wolf, and it should definitely get fans excited. The newest trailer gives us a better look at the Trial of the Grasses and what appears to be young Vesemir, but we also see Vesemir living up to his title and hunting a multitude of monsters with skill and style, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

One of the best sequences in the trailer involves Vesemir leading an army of Witchers, and they all get their signs ready for some sort of battle. Could this be the fall of Kaer Morhen? It would certainly seem so, and that is a sequence that fans have been wanting to see come to life forever, so it seems we are finally getting our wish.

Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo are at the helm of the film alongside Studio Mir, and Nightmare is considered in canon regarding the events of the core Witcher series. It is also sourced from the books just like the main series, though there are new elements as well.

"The show is... It's funny because it's such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game. It's been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there's always going to be some similarities because they're all coming from the same mothership, basically," DeMayo said.

"But the anime itself, for as much as I can say about it, because as you know, Netflix, as well," DeMayo said. "It is definitely something that is in canon with our live-action series."

You can find the official description for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf below.

"The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past."

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf hits Netflix on August 23rd.

Are you excited for Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!