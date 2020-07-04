The World Ends With You Anime Reveals First Trailer, Release Window

The World Ends With You: The Animation was one of the biggest surprises ahead of Anime Expo Lite, and now we finally have more details about the upcoming release! According to the special reveal presentation featuring those who worked on the original title from several years ago, the team behind the original The World Ends With You video game is supporting the new anime completely. We also got some juicy details as to what we can expect from the new anime as well as it heads toward a worldwide release in 2021. You can also check out the debut trailer in the video above!

For fans familiar with the original title, they're in luck as it's confirmed that the original Japanese voice cast will be returning for the new anime. According to the composer from the original game (who is also returning to compose for the new anime), this new anime will feature new music specifically made for the series. As he explained, it was a reflection of how he's aged and wanted to reflect that in his work while still retaining the flavor and personality of the original score.

As it turns out, this is something they had been hoping for since they started original development for the game back in 2006. Considering the amount of anime for cross promotions, this particular release took so long because anime don't tend to come out before the games, according to the producer behind the original The World Ends With You game.

Kazuya Ichikawa (Bakugan: Battle Planet, Monster Strike) is confirmed to be director for the anime, and it incorporates some 3DCG into the usual animations. Midori Goto will be screenwriter for the new series, and original character designs from Tetsuya Nomura, and the studio for the series will be DOMERICA x SHIN-EI Animation. The first trailer for the series features a slick animated look for the fan favorite video game, but we'll have to wait until 2021 to see even more!

