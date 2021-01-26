Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Debuts Dubbed Netflix Trailer

✖

Netflix is looking to have a big 2021 when it comes to anime, bringing back some of their biggest series such as Beastars and Baki: Son of Ogre, but one of the biggest arrivals is definitely the spin-off series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which has just revealed the first English Dub trailer for the anime! Set to be released on February 18th, the mini-series will follow one of the prominent supporting characters of Diamond Is Unbreakable, as he encounters some of the strangest Stand battles that any Joestar has faced throughout their careers!

Kishibe Rohan is an interesting character, first presented in the story of the sleepy town of Morioh as something of a villain, at odds with Josuke and his friends in a bid to find new inspiration for his popular manga series. Using his Stand, Heaven's Door, to read into the past of specific targets while also being able to control them with this same power, the side story of this mangaka spans eight episodes that were released over the course of years. Late last year, it was revealed that a live-action television series was also in the works, proving that Rohan has easily become one of the most popular side characters in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

In search of inspiration, this manga artist will travel the world to fuel his bizarre creations! Check out the trailer for Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the Jojo spin-off, streaming February 18th. pic.twitter.com/OLR4hp8gh2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 26, 2021

Netflix has been doing a worthwhile job of keeping up with other streaming services when it comes to anime, with the likes of HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and Hulu all trying to find their place in the unique medium that has only become more popular in the world as the years have passed. Adding this original spin-off to their roster from the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure goes a long way to show that the streaming platform is trying to scratch the itch of many anime fans.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan onto Netflix this fall? What other JoJo supporting cast members do you believe deserve their own anime series?