Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Debuts Trailer for Live-Action Series

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is no stranger to the world of live-action film. The series has done previous explorations into the medium with hit films, and it seems yet another expedition is about to set off. After all, a live-action take on Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is about to debut, and the first trailer for the special has arrived.

Recently, NHK shared its first look at its live-action adaptation of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. The clip, which can be found on Twitter, showcases the series' main characters as you might expect. But more surprisingly, fans are shown how grounded this adaptation will be compared to previous live-action JoJo projects.

The trailer, as you can see above, begins with Rohan standing before a group of people. It is then he uses his Stand ability to release each person's book before them, and after the group is passed out, Rohan takes the opportunity to study the group before adding his own revisions. Interestingly enough, fans are not shown Rohan's Stand in this shot, and it seems as if the live-action TV series will forego such visuals overall. After all, Rohan is all about realism, and it seems that aesthetic is being taken seriously by NHK.

As the trailer continues, fans are introduced to more colorful characters who creator Hirohiko Araki created in the JoJo spin-off. For now, fans admit they are curious about the live-action adaptation, but they are surprised by its simplicity. After seeing live-action takes on Diamond Is Unbreakable, the fandom was curious to see how flashy this TV series would be. Given its smaller budget, certain VFX cues would not be feasible for Rohan, but this title might end up siding for mostly practical screen work. And if that is the case, well - audiences are in for a fun ride.

What do you think about this live-action preview? Does its realistic tone surprise you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.