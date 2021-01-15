JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Gets Netflix Release Date

As fans wait on word as to whether or not the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be returning with the sixth season, they won't have to wait long to see the franchise return to anime as Netflix has released an official release date for the spin-off series that follows the wielder of the Stand, Heaven's Door, in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan! Though the mini-series only has four episodes, it's clear that this spin-off is a beloved part of Hirohiko Araki's franchise as it also received its own live-action television series in Japan late last year!

Kishibe Rohan first appeared in the fourth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, as an antagonist who was attempting to find inspiration for the manga that made him a star. Coming to blows with both Koichi and Josuke, he would eventually find himself on the side of the angels, attempting to stop the nefarious serial killing spree of the season's antagonist, Yoshikage Kira! Following the conclusion of Diamond Is Unbreakable, these new adventures for Rohan have him going on solo adventures, fighting against other Enemy Stands that are some of the most bizarre that we've ever seen in the story to date!

(Photo: David Production)

Netflix revealed in an Official Press Release that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan would be arriving onto the streaming platform worldwide beginning on February 18th, giving fans the opportunity to watch all four episodes of this original video animation!

A JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event is set to hit in the spring of this year, with many believing that said Joestar event will confirm that the sixth season of the anime is in the works. The sixth season would most likely follow the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Stardust Crusaders' Jotaro Kujo, who finds herself framed for a crime she didn't commit while also exploring the world of Stands in the same vein as her father. Plagued by a plan put into motion by Dio Brando, the vampire villain who was killed in the finale of Stardust Crusaders, this entry is definitely one of the strangest seasons to date.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan on Netflix? Do you think we'll see the Stone Ocean arrive this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!