TikTok's Big New Trend Is Giving Everybody Anime Makeover

When it comes to social media, there are few names bigger than TikTok. While platforms like Facebook and Twitter are stirring controversy by the hour, TikTok has become a haven for users of all ages. Of course, it helps that the spiritual successor to Vine is loaded with memes, and it has filters going viral regularly. And now, TikTok's big new trend is all about anime girls and guys.

Yes, you read that right. One of TikTok's most popular filters right now is its AI Manga filter. The tool, which most any user can apply, allows people to take a still of themselves and submit it to an AI generator. Using the original photo, TikTok will give users an anime makeover, but it isn't always the most accurate transformation.

How so? Well, for one, it seems users are finding hacks to give themselves large chests like most anime girls carry. Others are trying to hunt for ghosts using the AI, and honestly? The list goes on and on. At this point, it feels like everyone is giving the AI Anime filter a shot, and we have collected some of the best entries below for you to browse. And if you have not tried the filter yourself, well – you will want to give it a shot ASAP.

