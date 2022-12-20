Attack on Titan Tops 2020 Poll for Best Anime

The year is almost over, and that means 2022 is up for review. From film to television, tons of goodies were released this year, and the anime industry put forth a number of those top projects. Now, one of Japan's biggest sites has released its fan vote on this year's anime winners, and Attack on Titan came out swinging.

According to Filmarks, Attack on Titan won the first-place trophy with fans. Season four's second installment left fans stunned with its fast-paced action and political double crosses. Now, the new year promises to keep up with Eren as the final part of Attack on Titan will air in 2023. So if you ask us, it seems likely that Attack on Titan makes this list next year.

READ MORE: Attack on Titan Finale Shares Special Sneak-Peek: Watch | Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime | Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before

As for the second place, My Hero Academia took the prize with its sixth season. The third-place award went to Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and this win is a major one for Studio Trigger. The show has become one of the best video game adaptations to date, and its success took netizens by surprise.

Made in Abyss took fourth place before JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean took fifth and seventh with its two cours. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War came in between at sixth. And to round out the top ten, the list honored Kingdom in eighth before awarding Heike Monogatari and Spy x Family respectively. You can check out the complete list of top ten picks below:

Attack on Titan



My Hero Academia



Cyberpunk Edgerunners



Made in Abyss



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Part 1



Kaguya-sama: Love Is War



JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Part 2



Kingdom



Heike Monogatari



Spy x Family



What do you think of this poll's results? Did your favorite anime series make the cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.