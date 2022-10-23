To Your Eternity Debuts Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch

To Your Eternity is the final major franchise returning for new episodes as part of the new slate of anime hitting in the Fall 2022 anime season, and its first episode has debuted the new opening and ending theme sequences for the second season! After first making waves among fans with its anime debut back in the Spring 2021 anime season, the adaptation for Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series stood out for being a lot different from many of the other offerings. Now the series is back in action with its highly anticipated second season forcing Fushi through many more challenges.

To Your Eternity is now back and swinging with its second season this Fall, and that means a new opening and ending theme sequence for the series! It's not all new, however, as following the use of Utada Hikaru's "Pink Blood" as the theme from the first season, the single is back as the opening for the second season of the series. There's some brand new footage (which you can check out in the video above), of course, but fans will likely love hearing the theme again. As for the ending, it's titled "Roots" and is once again composed by Masashi Hamauzu. You can check it out below:

What's New in To Your Eternity Season 2?

To Your Eternity has shaken things up behind the scenes for the second season as while the first season was taken on by Studio Brain's Base, Season 2 features new director Kiyoko Sayama taking over for Studio Drive. The main staff from the first season returns, however, along with returning cast members Reiji Kawashima as Fushi and Kenjiro Tsuda as The Beholder. New additions to the cast for the second season include Tomori Kusunoki as Hisame, Mitsuki Saiga as Kahaku, and Takehito Koyasu as Bonchien.

You can now find the first season and new episodes as they arrive streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of To Your Eternity Season 2 as such, "It's been nearly 40 years since Fushi has been seen. The pain of losing those he loved became too much to bear, so he chose a life of solitude. His absence, however, didn't prevent his mortal foes, the Nokkers, from waging chaos. To stop any more bloodshed from occurring, he breaks his long silence to fight them once again. He doesn't need friends to survive this, but he'll need them to live."

Are you excited for To Your Eternity's second season? How do you like the new opening and ending compared to the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!