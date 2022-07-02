To Your Eternity Season 2 to Stream on Crunchyroll

To Your Eternity was one of the more curious anime debuts of the last year overall, and now Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the second season of the series alongside its debut later this year! The anime adaptation taking on Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series introduced fans to a whole new kind of fantasy series in which an alien being evolved and lived with humans in order to better combat another invading force. It's what led to an intriguing first season, and now the series is gearing up to return for more episodes later this Fall.

While the series has yet to set an official date for the second season of the series, To Your Eternity has confirmed that Season 2 will debut this Fall. This will likely place it in the October 2022 release window, so when it does premiere in Japan, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will stream the new episodes in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Which means that now fans can get ready for what's coming next.

(Photo: NHK)

There will be some shake ups behind the scenes for Season 2 with a new director and studio in tow. Taking over for Brain's Base after the first season will be director Kiyoko Sayama at studio Drive, which currently has projects such as Vlad Love and more under their belt. There's plenty of time to catch up with the new episodes, however, so if you wanted to check out To Your Eternity's first season before the new one arrives, you can now find the entire season with both Japanese and English dubbed audio streaming with Crunchyroll too.

They officially describe To Your Eternity as such, "In the beginning, an 'orb' is cast unto Earth. 'It' can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates 'it'; and come back to life after death. 'It' morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, 'it' becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a 'person'. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves."

How do you feel about To Your Eternity bringing Season 2 to Crunchyroll this Fall? What did you think of the first season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!