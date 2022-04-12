To Your Eternity Drops The First Trailer For Season 2

To Your Eternity is returning for its second season later this year, and has released the first teaser trailer for the new episodes! Yoshitoki Oima’s original manga series was one of the more successful anime adaptation debuts last year as it introduced fans to a different kind of fantasy series. When the first season came to an end it was announced that there were already plans in place to bring the anime back for a full second season this year, but there have been very few looks at how the new episodes have been shaping up. As it turns out, there’s a pretty big explanation for that.

To Your Eternity is currently scheduled to return some time this Fall for Season 2 of the series, but there will be some major changes to the production. It has been revealed with the release of the first trailer that the new episodes will be produced by an entirely different studio. Instead of Brain’s Base as seen with the first season, the second season will instead be tackled by Drive, the studio behind such series as Vlad Love and the currently in production Uzumaki. Check out the first trailer for To Your Eternity Season 2 below:

A new studio comes with a new director as well as Kiyoko Sayama (who has worked on series such as Vampire Knight) will be taking over the directing duties this time aroun. The rest of the general staff from the first season will be returning, however, with Shinzo Fujita as set to supervise the scripts, Koji Yabuno returning as character designer, Ryo Kawasaki returns as music composer, and Takeshi Takadera returns as sound director. If you wanted to check out To Your Eternity‘s first season before the new one arrives, you can now find the entire season with both Japanese and English dubbed audio now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe To Your Eternity as such, “In the beginning, an ‘orb’ is cast unto Earth. ‘It’ can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates ‘it’; and come back to life after death. ‘It’ morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, ‘it’ becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a ‘person’. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.”

What do you think? How do you feel about the first real look at To Your Eternity? Is there a noticeable shift from the production studio change?