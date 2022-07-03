To You Eternity Shares New Season 2 Trailer

To Your Eternity is gearing up to return with its highly anticipated second season later this year, and fans have gotten another look at what to expect with a new trailer for Season 2 of the anime! Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series made its curious anime debut last year, and fans saw how the mysterious being Fushi grew and evolved the more he lived with humans. He continued to fail against the Nokkers' attacks as the season rolled on, and the second season teases that these fights will get even more emotionally intense as the series continues with its new episodes this year.

With the first season of the series having one of the best responses among fans when it premiered last year, the second season of the series teases there will be even more characters, fights, and new locations than fans got to see in the first season. With Fushi needing all of these new experiences to evolve into the kind of being that can face off against the evil presence, it's going to be an important season to see development. Check out the newest trailer for To Your Eternity below:

Crunchyroll has previously confirmed that they will be streaming To Your Eternity's new season when it releases this Fall in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. There has yet to be a more concrete release date set for the new episodes just yet, so if you wanted to check out To Your Eternity's first season before the new one arrives, you can now find the entire season with both Japanese and English dubbed audio streaming with Crunchyroll too.

They officially describe To Your Eternity as such, "In the beginning, an 'orb' is cast unto Earth. 'It' can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates 'it'; and come back to life after death. 'It' morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, 'it' becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a 'person'. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves."

