‘Tokyo Ghoul’s Most Emotional Moment Comes to Life in New Video

Tokyo Ghoul may have finished its manga run, but the same cannot be said for the anime. Soon enough, the show’s final season will get underway, but a fan has made it their own mission to bring the series’ most emotional scene to life.

So, if you’re ready to check out a sappy reunion featuring Ken Kaneki, this clip will get your teary real quick.

Over on Youtube, a channel known as Sheep Ninja posted their take on Tokyo Ghoul chapter 164. The update is one the anime will cover in its upcoming episodes, but this fan-video decided it was time the scene got animated… even if it dropped early.

As you can see above, the clip follows a sullen Kaneki as the protagonist walks down the street. The white-haired lead looks lost in thought before he runs into a rather familiar face.

Yes, that’s right. Without his mask on, the Scarecrow is seen for who he is, and that is none other than Hideyoshi Nagachika. The estranged duo meet up on a roof, and it is there Kaneki is finally able to make a request of his friend.

In a surprise move, the lead asks for Hide to take off his face mask that covers up his jaw. The orange-haired boy makes a joke about the ask, but Kaneki is serious; He wants to know what he did to his friend all that time ago when he lost control of his ghoul. After a moment, Hide agrees to slip off his mask, and Kaneki is horrified by what he finds.

As you can see in the trailer, Tokyo Ghoul revealed the gnarly damage Kaneki did to Hide way back when. While the boy’s ghoul surfaced, Kaneki ripped off the skin surrounding Hide’s jaw, and the carnage extended down his neck. The scarred tissue is impossible to overlook, and it gives audiences an easy explanation for why Hide refuses to walk around in public without being covered up. And, as you can understand, Kaneki is obviously horrified to see the damage he wrought once it is placed before him.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.