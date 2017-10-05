‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Is Getting a Third Anime Series

It’s official! Fans didn’t know if the day would ever come, but Tokyo Ghoul isn’t letting its legion of die-hards down. The franchise’s creator has confirmed Tokyo Ghoul is getting a brand-new anime series!

Over on Twitter, Sui Ishida made the stunning announcement, and fans are still freaking out. The anime adaptation has no studio or staff attached, but it will be adapting Tokyo Ghoul:re. The anime also dropped its first key visual, and it shows an aged-up Ken Kaneki with his white-and-black hair.

If you are not familiar with Tokyo Ghoul:re, then you do have a bit to catch up on. The series acts as a sequel to Ishida’s first Tokyo Ghoul run, and it follows the first story’s older leads.

Set in Tokyo, the new series catches up with Ken, but the character isn’t one fans will remember. The boy is living under the name Haise Sasaki after he sustained permanent brain damage during his encounter with Kisho Arima. The amnesiac is leading a team of CCG investigators,known as the Quinx Squad, who underwent a similar procedure that he did to channel their Ghoul powers. The group is able to fight like Ghouls while living lives as normal humans, and Tokyo Ghoul:re follows Ken/Sasaki as he begins to recount the life he forgot.

Currently, Viz Media has rights to publish Tokyo Ghoul:re in the U.S. The manga will begin to be printed in America on October 17th, and the company describes the series as such:

“Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?”

If you are unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, then you can start catching up on the popular horror series right now. Tokyo Ghoul is set in an alternate reality where creatures known as ghouls exist. The horrifying monsters survive by consuming human flesh and live amongst humans in secret. The story follows a boy named Ken Kaneki after a date-gone-wrong leaves him a half-ghoul. Struggling to adapt to his new life, Ken tries his best to fit into ghoul society, keep his monstrous status hidden from humans, and rein in the insatiable hunger he has for flesh.