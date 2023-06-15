Tokyo Ghoul Creator's Otome Game Is Now Available Stateside

Visual Novels are video games that focus predominantly on story, taking players through a journey that features a large amount of art and text to introduce characters, scenarios, and more. The genre has become a hit in Japan and with the rise in anime's popularity in North America, it's no surprise to see that more examples of visual novels are crossing the pond. Now, the new visual novel video game, Jack Jeanne, is available for the Nintendo Switch, which was created thanks in part to Tokyo Ghoul's creator, Sui Ishida.

Over the years, there have been quite a few examples of visual novels that have been heavily tied to the anime genre. Steins;Gate, Fate/Stay Night, Doki Doki Literature Club, and DATE A LIVE are just a few examples of the two genres intermingling. While we have yet to see a Tokyo Ghoul Visual Novel Game, the story of Ken Kaneki has received quite a few video games in the past. Ishida might not be currently working on Tokyo Ghoul, but it's clear the mangaka has been keeping busy with both the manga and video game worlds recently.

Jack Jeanne

The Nintendo Switch game will be made available digitally later today. From the artwork that has been shared for Jack Jeanne, Ishida's artistic talents are put to good use in this visual novel. You can also check out a recent trailer below to give you a better idea of the experience that you're in for if you decide to pick up this visual novel.

If you haven't heard of Jack Jeanne before, here's a breakdown from Nintendo when it comes to the visual novel that was created thanks to the art of Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida, "Kisa is about to abandon her dream of becoming an actor when she is given the opportunity to enroll at the prestigious Univeil Drama School. She is granted admission with two conditions: be chosen as the lead in the final performance and hide her identity as a girl! Competition at the school is fierce and the rivalry is real! Will Kisa be able to forge powerful bonds with her all-male classmates while competing against them for key roles? Will she be cast in the lead role in the final performance at the end of the year all while keeping her secret?"

What's your favorite visual novel to date? Do you think we'll one day see Sui Ishida return to the world of Tokyo Ghoul? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of visual novels.