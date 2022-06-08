Berserk Receives Special Tribute from Tokyo Ghoul Creator Sui Ishida

✖

Berserk made waves this week when news reports surfaced about its long-rumored comeback. Following the death of creator Kentaro Miura, many wondered if Guts could return to print, but the editorial team promises to uphold the series' vision until the end. Of course, fans near and far were quick to geek over the reveal. And over on Twitter, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul shared their own excitement with a little bit of art.

The work made its debut on social media courtesy of Sui Ishida. The artist, who fans know best for creating Tokyo Ghoul, did a gorgeous sketch of Guts to hype his return. And as you can see below, Ishida's work complements the style Miura made famous with Berserk years ago.

In this black-and-white piece, Guts can be seen in his usual armor with a cape draped over his chest plate. With a fixed gaze, Guts is staring into the night sky while holding his famous sword to the stars. From its shading to its background, this Berserk sketch feels incredibly authentic, so Berserk. fans will be happy with Ishida's take here.

READ MORE: Berserk Manga Will Continue Following Creator's Death | Berserk Details Its Manga Comeback in Emotional Letter: Read | How Do Berserk Fans Feel About the Manga's Comeback?

If you have been keeping up with Berserk, then you will know the series is planning to make its return starting this month. Young Animal will release a new chapter at the end of June, and Berserk will continue its current arc before setting forward with another under creator Kouji Miro. The mangaka is supervising the series given his close friendship with Miura, and Berserk's editorial staff will stay on to see the creator's vision to its end.

What do you think of this special tribute? Does Tokyo Ghoul's aesthetic fit Berserk at all? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.