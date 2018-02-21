‘Tokyo Ghoul:re’ Reveals New Anime Still

There is little more than a month standing between anime fans and a new Tokyo Ghoul anime. The franchise is set to comeback this April for a third season, and audiences got a new look at the series on Twitter. So, can you tell who all is in the special preview?

Over on social media, Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s accounts posted a screenshot from one of its upcoming episodes. The anime, which will debut on April 3, has kept fans on their toes when it comes to updates. However, this new shot does show two familiar characters.

As you can see below, the shot shows a character on their knees before a smartly dressed woman. The white-haired boy is easy to spot as Haise Sasaki. The character is the protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul:re, but don’t let his unfamiliar name confuse you. Fans will know Sasaki is an alias Ken Kaneki starts using after a bout of amnesia makes him forget his past.

The woman standing before Saski is a little harder to pinpoint since her back is to the audience. However, manga readers were able to figure out she is none other than Akira Mado. The character made their debut in Tokyo Ghoul‘s 9th episode, and Akira is a bit older here. The Ghoul Investigator is one of the CCG’S top talents, and she worked closely with Amon and Sasaki at the organization. However, things get complicated between Akira and Sasaki when his true identity comes to light.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

