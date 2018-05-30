‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Season 3 Puts SimulDub On Delay

If you have been enjoying Funimation’s recent push with SimulDubs, you are not alone. The service has been an overwhelmingly positive one that fans cannot stop praising, but it seems one series is slowing its roll with SimulDubs. So, fans of Tokyo Ghoul better get used to the show’s Japanese.

Earlier today, Funimation Entertainment confirmed it would be airing SimulDubs of Tokyo Ghoul:re on delay. Instead of being released the day of, episodes of the anime will share their dub on a two-week delay. As such, this week’s episode is only available online in Japanese with English subtitles, and its dub will be released on June 12.

For fans, this announcement shouldn’t be too surprising even if it smarts. When the SimulDub for Tokyo Ghoul:re was announced, Funimation did say only its “first few” episodes would get the day-of treatment.

Before you ask, it doesn’t seem the delay has anything to do with the popularity of Tokyo Ghoul:re or its SimulDub. Funimation says the delay was preempted for reasons outside of its control.

#TokyoGhoulre will be moving to a two-week delayed SimulDub schedule due to materials delay from Japan. Not to worry though, the episode 9 dub will be here 6/12 and will continue a weekly schedule 2 weeks behind the sub as is done for most SimulDubs pic.twitter.com/SudHPDJK1k — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 30, 2018

“Tokyo Ghoul:re will be moving to a two-week delayed SimulDub schedule due to materials delay from Japan,” the company explained on Twitter.

If you think you will go through SimulDub withdrawals, there is another show that’s keeping up the service. My Hero Academia is currently in the midst of season three, and Funimation is airing its dubs simultaneously with Japanese releases. There is no word on how long the dub will continue its current schedule as Funimation did say the new season’s first six episodes would receive SimulDubs; However, the company just released its SimulDub for episode eight last weekend.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Have you been enjoying Funimation’s SimulDub service? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!