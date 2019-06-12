Tokyo Ghoul S Reveals New Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul is the sort of anime that revels in its quirkiness. Taking popular tropes such as shonen fights and vampires, the series turns these on their ear by adding new caveats to the characters, supernatural aspects, and fights. It’s no wonder fans have been anxious for any news about the second live action adaptation feature length film for the series. Luckily, we have you covered as the newest trailer for Tokyo Ghoul S has just dropped.

The official Twitter Account for Tokyo Ghoul released the following trailer that expands on what we’ll see from the movie, Tokyo Ghoul S:

The first film followed our protagonist, Ken Kanaki, as he was introduced to the world of “Ghouls”, supernatural creatures who feast on human flesh. During an encounter with a female ghoul, Ken gained the abilities of these creatures himself and now struggles between his humanity and his bloodlust. The events of the first film laid the table for Ken and his supporting case, while also giving us his standard look with mask and all. Though to be fair, Ken hasn’t received his “white hair” though we’d imagine that could be a point of interest for this upcoming sequel.

With the organs of the ghoul that turned him now inside of his body, Ken works for a cafe that doubles as a hang out for ghouls, teaching him more and more about their lifestyle. Not all ghouls are necessarily evil, which is sometimes the case in general vampire-lore, with some like Ken attempting to live a normal life with their new found affliction.

The sequel promises to dive more into this new life that Ken finds himself in while also introducing more of the crazy effects that are standard for the supernatural series.

What do you think of the new trailer for this upcoming Tokyo Ghoul sequel? What material do you hope to see covered in this live action film? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and ghouls.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.