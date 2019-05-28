Tokyo Ghoul S Shares New Look at Ken Kaneki

Tokyo Ghoul has been quiet as of late, and it comes as little surprise. After all, the series came to a close last year as its manga and anime bowed out. Now, it seems Tokyo’s ghouls are coming out once more for the big screen, and fans are happy to get a new look at an old friend.

After all, Ken Kaneki has gotten a makeover, and it is good one for the ghoul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, fans got a new look at Tokyo Ghoul S, and the sequel put out its first few minutes for fans to watch. Not only did the clip go live, but the first character poster for Ken went out as well… and the guy is looking real good.

As you can see above, the photo was posted by the official Tokyo Ghoul page on Twitter, and it has nothing but nice things to say about Ken.

“A new photo release! A new photograph of the main character Ken Kaneki of Tokyo Ghoul has been released!”

Fans can see Ken is rocking his usual look as this poster has him in an oversized black hoodie. The look is complimented by Ken’s dark hair, and his arm is outstretched as if he’s ready to battle. Fans are most curious about the hero’s obsidian eyes as they are both dark here, leaving plenty to wonder where Ken’s red ghoul eye has gone.

Few details about the big film can be inferred from this new character poster, but fans won’t need to wait long for an update on the sequel. Tokyo Ghoul S is slated to hit theaters in Japan come July, and a lengthy cast has been announced for the film as is. Many actors from the first film will be returning for the sequel and include the likes of Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

So, how do you think Ken looks in this sequel so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.