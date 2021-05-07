Tokyo Revengers' Anime Insanely Boosts Manga Sales

✖

Tokyo Revengers is one of the biggest new anime series of 2021, diving into a world of crime and time travel that has definitely landed as a unique new story within the medium, and it seems as if the new television series has helped skyrocket the sales for the original manga. Published by Kodansha, the same publisher behind Attack On Titan's manga, the series is definitely seeking to be the next big thing in the world of manga with its anime helping it to reach new heights.

The manga, created by Ken Wakui, first landed in 2017 and has continued to tell the story of Takemichi to this day as he darts between the present and his past as a high schooler to save his ex-girlfriend who found herself dead at the hands of the Yakuza. According to recent sales figures, the manga for Tokyo Revengers is selling around 6.7 times the amount it had sold prior to the release of the anime, proving that plenty of folks are looking to read ahead in the story. The series has sold over ten million copies both digital and physically, proving that there are plenty of fans seeking to learn more about this crime-ridden world.

On top of the anime, Tokyo Revengers will also be receiving a live-action feature-length film, meaning even more sales for the manga might be on the way.

For those who might not be familiar with the concept of Tokyo Revengers, the official description reads as such:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from."

Via Crunchyroll