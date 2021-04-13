Tokyo Revengers Premiere Earns High Praise from Fans

Tokyo Revengers is one of the most anticipated series to arrive during this anime season, weaving a story of time travel, a murder mystery, and schoolyard politics, and fans are reacting beyond positively when it comes to the strange journey of protagonist Hanagaki Takemichi. With Takemichi re-living his younger days following being pushed in front of a metro train during his adult years, it seems as if the premiere episode of the anime is setting up a story that will see Hanagaki traveling back into his past more than one time in this popular franchise.

As fans saw in the first episode of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi found himself placed into his younger self's body, reliving his delinquent days in which he and his friends were attempting to become a notorious gang in their own right. However, when they encounter a group of upper-class students who have a gang of their own. With Takemichi attempting to tell his ex-girlfriend's brother about her impending demise, it seems that the lead of the anime series has returned to the present and made it a very different world from the one that he originally left thanks to the speeding train he was shoved in front of.

