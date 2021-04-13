Tokyo Revengers Premiere Earns High Praise from Fans
Tokyo Revengers is one of the most anticipated series to arrive during this anime season, weaving a story of time travel, a murder mystery, and schoolyard politics, and fans are reacting beyond positively when it comes to the strange journey of protagonist Hanagaki Takemichi. With Takemichi re-living his younger days following being pushed in front of a metro train during his adult years, it seems as if the premiere episode of the anime is setting up a story that will see Hanagaki traveling back into his past more than one time in this popular franchise.
As fans saw in the first episode of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi found himself placed into his younger self's body, reliving his delinquent days in which he and his friends were attempting to become a notorious gang in their own right. However, when they encounter a group of upper-class students who have a gang of their own. With Takemichi attempting to tell his ex-girlfriend's brother about her impending demise, it seems that the lead of the anime series has returned to the present and made it a very different world from the one that he originally left thanks to the speeding train he was shoved in front of.
Already Pulling On Heart Strings
PLEASE MY HEART?? TACHIBANA AND TAKEMICHI #TokyoRevengers pic.twitter.com/ZaEUYsagXr— sammy ☆ (@operaswife) April 10, 2021
A Great Intro
A great first episode can’t wait to see the others 😌 #TokyoRevengers pic.twitter.com/nVVi3SlPCO— Yakira (@Yakira_9) April 10, 2021
Worthy Of Its Manga
I just watched "Tokyo Revengers" anime ep 1, I'm a super big fan of the manga, I think it's a very touching & epic story, I really recommend people to check out the anime, Im certain you will get hooked on the manga too. It's so good, trending in Japan too. Make furyo mainstream! pic.twitter.com/peYHk8UDn9— Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 10, 2021
Naoto Fandom Emerging
LITTLE NAOTO IS THE CUTEST EVER. THAT'S THE TWEET. 💟❤️💕💓💗💝💘 #TokyoRevengers pic.twitter.com/UQaobPqQWq— acha (@manjirao) April 10, 2021
A New Love Is Born
Loved the first episode 🖤 can't wait to see how crazy this story gets#TokyoRevengers pic.twitter.com/oImR09tgGv— Kyuubi ✎ (@DailyAnimeLove) April 10, 2021
New Fans Entering The Arena
Saw the first episode of Tokyo Revengers last night, it was nice, looking forward to the next episode ... I've seen a lot of people talking about the manga so I hope the anime is good pic.twitter.com/0LDLQQz2QG— aden🥤🌍 (@mej6ril) April 12, 2021
Super Good
Highly recommended "tokyo revengers" This Anime in the first episode was so super good and I love it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WfMfjfnynU— ❤️Follow Me for new Anime❤️ (@PerfectAnime_) April 12, 2021
The Anime Is Turning Folks To The Manga
After watching the first episode of Tokyo Revengers, I started reading the manga and I can say that I like it very much. I know that the manga is ending soon but I will probably read it to the end. But the anime looks very good,didn't expect that. pic.twitter.com/ZzKUOzGUo4— Maga (@maga_anonym) April 13, 2021
Can One Person Claim It?
Tokyo Revengers anime will reach higher heights. I am claiming it!!#TokyoRevengers pic.twitter.com/9gEOCEwEqR— kyori (@captainmanjiro) April 10, 2021