Tokyo Revengers Is Prepping a Major Announcement This Month

Tokyo Revengers has made a name for itself as one of Kodansha's best. The series has been around since early 2017, and creator Ken Wakui has kept fans on edge with its sci-fi twists. And if a new report is right, then Tokyo Revengers is gearing up for a big update that's just around the corner now.

The update comes from fan sites such as Manga Mogura as word of the announcement hit social media. If the update is right, Tokyo Revengers is putting out a special announcement on October 19th. The date aligns with the manga's next chapter release, and the post is being described as the final arc's climax.

Clearly, this means Tokyo Revengers has some big news in store for fans, and netizens are trying to figure out what's in store. The anime's second season is on the way, and we already know when the show will return next year. Even the anime's live-action adaptation has a sequel announced already, so fans are thinking this update has to do with the manga. And if this upcoming chapter acts as a climax of sorts, then Tokyo Revengers' end date might be announced in a few days.

Want to know more about Tokyo Revengers? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

What do you think this announcement will be about? Are you keeping up with Tokyo Revengers...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.