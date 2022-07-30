Tokyo Revengers' Movie is Getting a Sequel

Countless anime series have received live-action adaptations over the years, with Tokyo Revengers being no exception. The time travel story of gangs and lost love has been a hit in the mediums of anime and manga, and it appears as though the live-action movie was successful enough to be greenlit for a sequel. Revealing a new trailer for the upcoming film, Warner Bros Japan has confirmed that the second film of the franchise is set to hit Japan next year in 2023.

The story of Takemichi Hangaki first arrived as a manga series in 2017 from creator Ken Wakui, following an aimless young man who is taken back into his high school days in an effort to save the former love of life from gang violence. Attempting to change the timeline by stopping the formation of the gang responsible for his ex-girlfriend's death, the manga series recently announced that it had over sixty-five million copies in circulation, with the second season of the anime also slated to arrive next year.

Warner Bros Japan released the new announcement that Tokyo Revengers 2 was on the way next year in Japanese theaters, expanding on the epic time travel tale:

If you want to dive into the anime adaptation of Tokyo Revengers, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the streaming service releasing the following official description:

"Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer that's reached the absolute pits of despair in his life. He finds out that the only girlfriend he ever had in his life that he dated in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, had been killed by the ruthless Tokyo Manji Gang. The day after hearing about her death, he's standing on the station platform and ends up being pushed over onto the tracks by a herd of people. He closes his eyes thinking he's about to die, but when he opens his eyes back up, he somehow had gone back in time 12 years. Now that he's back living the best days of his life, Takemichi decides to get revenge on his life by saving his girlfriend and changing himself that he'd been running away from."

