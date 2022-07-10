Tokyo Revengers Hits Huge Sales Milestone Ahead of Season 3

Tokyo Revengers ran through its first season last year, and while fans were keeping their eyes out for season two, a major milestone just slipped past the series. After all, the latest numbers are in from Kodansha Comics on sales, and Tokyo Revengers isn't playing around. The manga just crossed 65 million copies in circulation, and that number is going to jump even higher next year.

The news comes from Kodansha Comics itself as the publisher confirmed Ken Wakui's hit manga has sold at least 65 million copies worldwide. This milestone makes the series one of the industry's top selling in the last year, and it is ranked against some major manga series these days. In fact, hits like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have 65 million copies circulating as of their last updates, so Tokyo Revengers is in good hands.

Want to know more about Tokyo Revengers? You can find more details about the series below thanks to its official synopsis from Kodansha Comics:

"Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin ... At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!"

What do you think of this big new record? Have you checked out Tokyo Revengers already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.