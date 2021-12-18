Bleach’s Anime Revival Releases First Trailer

It has been quite some time since it was announced that Bleach would be making a comeback to the small screen with an adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, but this year’s Jump Festa has let fans know when they can expect the anime’s return via a slick new trailer. With Studio Pierrot returning to animating duties for the upcoming series, Ichigo and the other members of Soul Society have never looked better as they prep to match steel and wits with the villains of the Quincy family.

As you can see above, the first trailer showcases some pivotal moments from the manga if you’re familiar. But of course, the biggest thing is seeing Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, and the rest. It has been years since the anime checked on the group as the original anime ended in 2012. Now, on the cusp of 2022, the show is preparing to make a comeback that netizens have been begging for.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally here! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/7NXLiO82HB — VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 18, 2021

For those needing more details on this comeback, you should know it is years in the making. Bleach may have closed its original anime run in 2012, but the series continued under creator Tite Kubo for years after. The artist saw Ichigo and the gang through another arc which we all know as the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. This story ties up plenty of loose ends from the anime up until now, but it also opens a whole can of worms. A new villain unlike any other appears to shake the Soul Society’s foundations, and that is not even to mention a new set of royal warriors Ichigo forms an unlikely bond with. All of this will be uncovered in Bleach‘s new anime, and its first trailer today teases what is to come.

For now, fans can fawn over this new trailer, and Viz Media does have the entirety of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc available to read stateside if you cannot wait for Bleach‘s TV comeback. As for when that will be, well – you can pencil it in now. Bleach has confirmed it will return to screen in October 2022, and that means this coming fall will be stacked for anime fans everywhere!

What do you think of this first look at Bleach? How excited are you to watch its anime come back to the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.