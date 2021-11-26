Tokyo Revengers Is Finally Getting a Print Release Stateside





Tokyo Revengers is one of the most unique anime franchises to arrive in recent years, setting up a time travel story that sees one unlucky protagonist attempting to stop the formation of a mob that will lead to the death of his lady love, and with the popularity of the series, the printed story is finally coming to North America. While a second season of the anime adaptation of the series has yet to be confirmed, most fans are confident that we haven’t seen the last of Takemichi Hanagaki and his quest to save the love of his life.

Tokyo Revengers first hit the scene in 2017 from mangaka Ken Wakui, telling the tale of the aimless protagonist Takemichi who finds himself flung into the past following a head-on collision with a subway train. Reliving his junior high days, Hanagaki realizes that he has the opportunity to stop the formation of the Tokyo Manji Gang, a collection of criminals that will ultimately be responsible for the death of his first girlfriend. The anime series from Liden Films arrived earlier this year, giving us twenty-four episodes and finding its own niche. Based on the popularity of the premise, the franchise also received a live-action film from Warner Bros Japan that arrived in Japanese theaters earlier this summer, though a North American release has yet to be revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seven Seas Publishing revealed that it will finally be bringing Tokyo Revengers stateside via Omnibus editions, with the upcoming editions already becoming the top sellers at the book retailers of Barnes & Nobel, proving how popular the anime franchise has become since first weaving its time-traveling story:

Brand-new license announcement! TOKYO REVENGERS by Ken Wakui, the hit manga about time-traveling to stop a youth gang! In English in digital format by @KodanshaManga, Seven Seas will publish the first print editions as 2-in-1 omnibus paperbacks. AND…https://t.co/lsgCyqELhc pic.twitter.com/Yqgena1dtE — Seven Seas Entertainment (@gomanga) November 24, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Tokyo Revengers, Kodansha Comics has released an official description:

“Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!!